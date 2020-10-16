A New York Mills man was treated in Fargo after a rollover accident on Highway 10 at 8:07 on Friday, Oct. 16, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Paul Leroy Greenwood, 81, of New York Mills, was driving a 2007 Ford Ranger west on Highway 10 near County Road 53 between Perham and New York Mills. The road had snowy and icy conditions when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the right-side ditch.

Greenwood was being treated at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, according to the report.

Otter Tail County, Perham Fire, Perham Ambulance, and the Perham Police Department also responded to the accident.