Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 10 near New York Mills on Thursday, Oct. 15, according to a report from Minnesota State Patrol.

At 8:25 a.m., Cassandra Dawn Davidson, 30, of Elk River, driving a 2008 Ford Edge, was waiting on Otter Tail County Road 84 to cross the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 to head west. When attempting to cross, Davidson’s vehicle made contact with the 2001 Toyota Prius driven by Michael Christopher Jordan, 57, of Detroit Lakes, who was traveling east Highway 10, according to the report. The two vehicles ended up in the median and the ditch of Highway 10.

Davidson and Jordan were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at Tri-County Hospital in Wadena.