A GMC Sonoma, driven by Michael A. Braswell, 28, Staples, was stalled on the right shoulder when it was struck by a Dodge Neon driven by Marcus John Karels, 58, Royalton. The Neon remained in the traffic lane and was struck by a Buick LeSabre driven by Robert Lynn Dubbin, 63, Royalton. The Neon rolled unto its roof and Karels was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt. The Minnesota State Patrol reports the incident occurred just after 2 a.m.

Karels was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. Dubbin and Braswell were transported to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol was not considered a contributing factor, according to the state patrol incident report.