A Perham woman driving through Verndale hit and injured a pedestrian Friday, Oct. 10, a Minnesota State Patrol Report says.

Katlyn Rosemary Hames, 18, of Verndale, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. She was treated at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.

Connie Virminda Wien, 62, of Perham struck Hames. Wien was eastbound in a Chevrolet Equinox on Highway 10 at Farwell Street in Verndale. The Equinox was in the right lane traveling about 40 mph when it struck Hames jogging in the crosswalk, the report says.

The incident was reported at 3:39 p.m. Friday