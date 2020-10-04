FERGUS FALLS, Minn. -- Authorities say a chase that ended in tragedy started with a plan by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office to arrest 30-year-old Cody Frietag of Fergus Falls.

On Friday, Oct. 2, deputies posed online as an acquaintance of Frietag and lured him to a convenience store hoping to arrest him on numerous warrants including drug charges, domestic assault and obstruction of justice.

They say when Frietag showed up, he took off in his minivan, and headed toward downtown with two deputies in pursuit.

Police say two deputies in separate car gave chase, but one of the cruisers became disabled.

About 6:45 p.m., Police say at the intersection of Cavour and Union in downtown Fergus Falls, Frietag blew a stop sign and slammed into another car sending it flying into the Goodyear shopping center parking lot.

Frietag's car then hit a light pole before also ending up in the parking lot.

He was taken to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The couple in the car died at the crash site.

They have been identified as 72-year-old Steven Christianson and his 71-year-old wife, Diane.

As of Saturday, it was unclear what charges Frietag would face.

The Fergus Falls Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the circumstances of the chase.