A pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle and killed early Tuesday in Otter Tail County has been identified as Amber Rose Gorentz, 27, of Wadena.

A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Honda Civic was traveling west on Highway 34 near Dunvilla shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, when it struck Gorentz.

The driver was identified as Tristan Walter, 23, from Wahpeton, N.D. Walter was not injured.

