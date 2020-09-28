An Ogema woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash southwest of Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Sept. 26, the Becker County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The victim was identified as Jessica Ardette Hanks, 36.

According to the report, Hanks westbound on County Rand 138 and did not stop for the intersection of County Road 11 in Lake Eunice Township. The vehicle then hit the embankment on the west side of County Road 11, coming to a rest in a field.

The crash was reported at 7:14 a.m. Hanks was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under invest ig ation.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Audubon Fire Department and Audubon Rescue.