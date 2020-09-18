ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A Benson, Minn., man was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Pope County Road 19 Thursday, Sept. 17.

John Gill, 56, was traveling south in a 2019 GMC Sierra pick-up and Matthew Douvier, 40, of Villard, Minn., was driving north in a 2011 Ford pick-up when the vehicles collided, according to the Pope County Sheriff's Office.

Gill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Douvier, and a passenger in his Ford, Randy Rost of Villard, were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

The crash, which was reported at 4:22 p.m., is an ongoing invest i gation, according to the sheriff's office.

The Pope County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Glenwood Fire Department, Glacial Ridge Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol.