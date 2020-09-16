A Wadena woman was injured in a crash on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2018 Chrysler 300 northbound on Otter Tail County Road 75, crossing Highway 10 near Wadena was struck by a 2000 Dodge Neon traveling east along Highway 10.

The driver of the Chrysler, Kristian Elizabeth Poplin, 25, of Wadena, whose airbag did not deploy during the crash, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena for treatment, the report said.

The driver of the Dodge Neon, Aaron Michael Burgener, 31, of Evansville, was not injured in the crash, the report said. The airbag of the Dodge Neon deployed during the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash was reported at 6:58 a.m. with dry road conditions, according to the report.