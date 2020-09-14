Two teenagers were injured after rolling a utility terrain vehicle on private property north of Parkers Prairie on Sunday, Sept. 13, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's report.

The accident was reported by Sandra Fimon at 5:48 p.m. after the two teenagers rolled the UTV. After they were located, one of the teenagers was taken by ambulance to Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena and the other was airlifted to St. Cloud for treatment.

The people involved in the accident were only identified as being 15 and 16 years old and the sheriff's office said the teens suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The teens were not wearing helmets or seat belts when the UTV rolled.

According to the report, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, Parkers Prairie Police Department, Henning Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Bertha Ambulance Service, Tri-County Ambulance Service, and Life Link all responded to the scene.