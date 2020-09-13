SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — Two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents early Sunday, Sept. 13, in central Minnesota.

The first was reported at 4:21 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre.

According to the State Patrol, an individual was killed when struck by a westbound 2015 Freightliner Chassis driven by Jason Leonard Runge, 29, of Eagle Bend.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The second incident was reported at 6:09 a.m. on state Highway 25, south of 163rd Street near Pierz in Morrison County.

According to the State Patrol Joseph John Herold, 40, of Pierz, was walking south on Highway 25 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The area was dark and foggy at the time of the incident, according to the report.