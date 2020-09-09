Four people were injured when a truck struck a van east of Perham on Tuesday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

According to the report, Abdulkadir Ali Hassan, 50, of Seattle, was driving the 2007 Freightliner semi-truck east in the westbound lane of Highway 10 near County Road 53 at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 8 when the truck struck the westbound 2012 Honda Odyssey driven by Henry Oluyomi Gbadebo, 58, of Brooklyn Park, Minn.

According to the report, the airbags in both the vehicles were deployed and neither Hassan nor Gbadebo were injured in the crash. However, the four passengers in the Honda Odyssey were injured in the crash.

Henrietta Modupe Gbadebo, 18, Ruth Laverne Gbadebo, 58, Ariel Omolabake Gbadebo, 19, all of Brooklyn Park, and Antoinette Ruth Nolan, 32, of Detroit Lakes, were injured in the crash, according to the report. All four were treated for injuries at Perham Health.