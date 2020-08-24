A man has been arrested after his boat hit a boat that had docked Saturday on Otter Tail Lake, killing a man in the docked boat.

Charles Gramith, 73, of Roseville, Minn. has been arrested for the death of Neil Baker, 52, of Elysian, Minn., according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's report.

At 3:23 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Baker and his wife were organizing the contents of the boat and securing it to the dock after returning from being out on the water with several family members when Gramith struck the docked boat while traveling at a high speed, according to the report. The crash threw Baker and his wife from the boat into the water.

Neil Baker was originally counted as missing. Baker was found by neighbors, who had rushed to the scene to render aid before emergency services arrived.

Gramith, who is Baker's neighbor on the east side of Otter Tail Lake, was later arrested on an expected charge of criminal vehicular homicide and the investigation is ongoing, according to the report.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, Henning Ambulance, Ottertail Rescue and the Minnesota State Patrol all responded to the scene.