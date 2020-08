OTTERTAIL, Minn. — A man was seriously injured in a boat crash that took place at 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, on Otter Tail Lake.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, initial reports indicated the man was unaccounted for. He was ultimately found and transported from the scene via emergency medical service.

Several witnesses rushed to the scene to render aid, the report added.

The crash victim's status is currently unknown.