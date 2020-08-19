A 4-month-old baby was pronounced dead on the scene after emergency services arrived at 3:02 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff’s report.

The baby and its family are residences of another state and were on vacation at a resort in Otter Tail County when the family reported to 911 that the baby was unconscious and had stopped breathing, according to the report. The family was providing CPR to the baby when emergency services arrived and attempted life shaving efforts.

According to the report, the death of the baby is believed to be an accident, however, the investigation into the death is on-going. The sheriff’s office is currently waiting on an autopsy report from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The resort or area of the county where the death occurred were not indicated in the report.

According to the report, the Otter Tail County deputies, the Battle Lake Fire and Rescue, the Perham Ambulance and the Henning Ambulance all responded to the scene.



