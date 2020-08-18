A truck and motorcycle collided in Wadena, Saturday, Aug. 15, which caused injuries to the motorcycle driver.

The motorcycle, driven by Thomas Leo Kern, 58, Bemidji, was headed north on Hwy 71 at Juniper Avenue. A Chevy Silverado, driven by Randy Mumm, 32, Wadena, pulled out in front of the motorcycle causing a crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The crash was reported just before 2 p.m.

Kern received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. No injuries were reported for Mumm. The report does not say if Kern was wearing a helmet.