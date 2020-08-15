A Perham woman was seriously injured in a one-car rollover on Highway 10 Friday near Perham.

Melissa Sioux Jackson, 40, of Perham, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Health, according to the State Patrol.

She was westbound in a 2005 Buick Century on Highway 10 near Minnesota Street on the outskirts of Perham. The Buick left the roadway and entered the ditch west of Minnesota street, hitting a sign, rolling, and coming to a rest facing eastbound along the railroad tracks.

Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt and airbags did not deploy in the Buick. Alcohol played a role in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

The accident was reported at 6:59 p.m. on dry pavement in Pine Lake Township.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, Perham Police Department, New York Mills Police Department and Perham Fire and Rescue assisted the State Patrol.



