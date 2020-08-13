Jim Neyen, 56, and Mary Aitken, 56, both of Perham, were headed southbound on Wyoming 24 on a 1999 Harley Davidson Road King, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers report.

According to the report, the Harley failed to take a curve to the left when it exited the right side of the roadway and collided with a delineator post before it overturned.

Neither Neyens nor Aitken were wearing helmets and died of injuries at the scene, according to the report.

The Jim and Mary Riding High GoFundMe page has been set up to help the families with plans of bringing their loved ones home for a service and celebration at their home in Perham.

As of 11 a.m. Aug. 12, $2,950 has been raised for the families.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Schoeneberger Funeral and Cremation Service of Perham.

