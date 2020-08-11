Lyle Broughton was driving his tractor when the gas tank exploded and he jumped down to set out the flames on his body, according to the GoFundMe page. He rolled into the river to help with the pain. After seeing the smoke from the tractor, his wife Eileen rushed outside and found him in the river, the page said. Lyle has heavy third degree burns on his hands, arms, face and back.

“I am devastated. I've been a friend of the family for the past 13 years and I feel that they could really use help right now. They are the type of people who are always willing to help others and now they need help. Prayers are especially important,” said Nancy Lam, organizer and friend of the Broughtons on the page.

Both Lyle and Eileen work on their farm hay baling and with their horses and cattle. Lyle is also a farrier, according to the page.

With a goal of $50,000 and $8,121 as of Aug. 11, the funds are to support the Broughtons in paying bills, getting help on the farm and travel expenses, according to the page.

The accident comes only about one year after they lost their log cabin, which Lyle and Eileen are still working on rebuilding, according to the page. They also lost their son Aaron shortly after when a trench collapsed on him while building a new home close to his parents.

In an Aug. 6 update on the page, Lam said Lyle had skin graft surgery on his hands and arms with future surgeries to come. He also has pneumonia in his lungs, kidneys not functioning properly, high blood pressure and a fungal infection on his arm. Lyle is at the Hennepin County Burn Center.

“Lyle will be in there for a long time healing and I want to make sure money does not stop her from being with him as much as possible,” Lam said on the page.

To donate