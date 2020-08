A North Dakota man was killed in a motorcycle accident on County Highway 34, about 4 miles west of Perham, at 2:41 a.m., Monday, Aug. 10, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

30-year-old Douglas Hudson, of Wahpeton, N.D., was killed when his motorcycle ran off the roadway in rural Perham, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing .