The State Patrol has released the name of a Moorhead man who died in a rollover crash on Highway 10 Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 4, at New York Mills.

Passenger William Maurice Jackson, 21, was killed and driver Daniel Matthew Carlson, 21, of Moorhead, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which was incorrectly reported earlier as a double fatality.

Carlson was taken to the Perham hospital. Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

The two were eastbound on Highway 10 in a 1999 BMW 328 when the driver lost control near Broadway Road. The BMW entered the center median and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on the right shoulder of westbound Highway 10, according to the State Patrol. Jackson was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag deployed in the BMW.

The crash was reported on dry pavement at 3:50 p.m. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, New York Mills police and fire departments and Tri-County Ambulance assisted the State Patrol.



