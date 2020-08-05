Two Moorhead men were killed in a rollover crash on Highway 10 Tuesday afternoon at New York Mills.

Both men were 21 years old. Their names have not yet been released by the State Patrol.

They were eastbound on Highway 10 in a 1999 BMW 328 when the driver lost control near Broadway Road. The BMW entered the center median and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on the right shoulder of westbound Highway 10, according to the State Patrol. The airbag deployed in the BMW.

The crash was reported on dry pavement at 3:50 p.m. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, New York Mills police and fire departments and Tri-County Ambulance assisted the State Patrol.



