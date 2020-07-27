A Douglas County girl has been identified as the 3-year-old who drowned in a public swimming area in southern Otter Tail County on Friday, July 24.

Clare Glenetske was pulled from the water on Eagle Lake, according to a report from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

Clare Glenetske is the daughter of Chris and Louisa Glenetske of Osakis. Louisa is a math teacher in the Brandon-Evansville School District. Chris works for the United States Postal Service. Clare has four older siblings – Lucy, Isabel, Thomas and Ruby. Donations for the family are being accepted through a GoFundMe page that has been set up.

According to the report, CPR was already in progress by people at the lake when first responders were called at 2:14 p.m. Friday. Glenetske was put onto a Life Link medical helicopter and transported to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro area, according to the report.

Eagle Lake is about 7 miles south of Battle Lake.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Ashby Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Battle Lake Police Department all responded to the scene, according to the report.