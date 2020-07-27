A 3-year-old was flown to a hospital after being pulled unconscious from a public swimming area in southern Otter Tail County on Friday, July 24, according to a report from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The 3-year-old was pulled from the water on Eagle Lake, unconscious in what was possibly a drowning, according to the report.

According to the report, CPR was already in progress by people at the lake when first responders were called. The 3-year-old was put onto a Life Link medical helicopter and transported to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro area. The child’s current condition is unknown, according to the report.

Eagle Lake is about 7 miles south of Battle Lake.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Ashby Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Battle Lake Police Department all responded to the scene, according to the report.