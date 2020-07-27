A 3-year-old, who was flown to a hospital after being pulled unconscious from a public swimming area in southern Otter Tail County on Friday, July 24, was reported as dead on Monday, July 27, according to a report from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The 3-year-old was pulled from the water on Eagle Lake, according to the report.

According to the report, CPR was already in progress by people at the lake when first responders were called at 2:14 p.m. The 3-year-old was put onto a Life Link medical helicopter and transported to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro area, according to the report.

The child's name has not been released.

Eagle Lake is about 7 miles south of Battle Lake.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Ashby Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Battle Lake Police Department all responded to the scene, according to the report.