An off-highway motorcyclist was injured in a crash in the Huntersville State Forest Sunday, July 19.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the crash at 7:23 p.m. on a trail system northeast of Huntersville Forest Rd and 360th St., according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release. The one rider involved, Jamie Johnson, of Minneapolis, reported the injuries after hitting a patch of sand and losing control of the bike.

Johnson was transported by Tri-County Ambulance to Saint Joseph’s Hospital of Park Rapids for his injuries.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Menahga Police, Menahga Fire Department, and Tri-County Ambulance.