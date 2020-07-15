STAPLES, Minn. — A 75-year-old Staples man was killed in a crash involving two Peterbuilt semis Tuesday afternoon, July 14, in Cass County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a semi was heading east on Cass County Highway 23, when the driver failed to yield at a stop sign at Highway 64, striking another semi truck that was traveling south on Highway 64.

The state patrol reported the victim was not wearing a seat belt. His name is being withheld until family members are notified.

The driver of the other truck was identified as Paul J. Hartnett, 47, St. Louis Park, according to the state patrol. Hartnett, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Pequot Lakes Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance assisted at the scene.