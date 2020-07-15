ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A 14-year-old bicyclist was killed and another cyclist injured after an SUV collided with the riders Tuesday night, July 14, in Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, preliminary investigation indicated that shortly before 10 p.m., three bicyclists were southbound on County Road 9, south of Carlos, Minn., when a Lincoln Navigator, which was also southbound, collided with two of the bicyclists.

Blake Nohre, 14, of Miltona, Minn., was pronounced dead at the scene, while another cyclist was taken via ambulance to a hospital and then later flown by LifeLink III helicopter to the Hennepin County Medical Center. The third bicyclist was not injured. Those names have not yet been released.

The driver of the SUV, Jedidiah Willander, 24, of Parkers Prairie, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Assisting at the scene were the Carlos First Responders and the Minnesota State Patrol. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.