ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- One person was killed and another injured after an SUV collided with two bicycles last Tuesday night, July 14, in Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, preliminary investigation indicated that shortly before 10 p.m., three bicyclists were southbound on County Road 9, south of Carlos, Minn., when a Lincoln Navigator, which was also southbound, collided with two of the bicyclists.

One of the bicyclists was pronounced dead at scene, while another one was taken via North Ambulance to the hospital and then later flown by LifeLink III helicopter to the Hennepin County Medical Center, according to the sheriff's office. The third bicyclist was not injured.

Names of all three bicyclists have not yet been released, pending family notification.

The driver of the SUV, Jedidiah Willander, 24, of Parkers Prairie, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Assisting at the scene were the Carlos First Responders and the Minnesota State Patrol. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.