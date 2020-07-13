Two vehicles were disabled and one person was injured in a collision at Hwy 10 and Brown Street in Verndale on Sunday July 12.

That crash involved Amber L. Evenson, 30, of Glenwood, who was driving a 2011 GMC Terrain south on Brown Street. Evenson stopped but failed to yield, striking a 2017 Toyota Tacoma driven by Mary K. Nelson, 44, of Gainsville, Virg., who was travelling east on Hwy 10 at about 1:30 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Nelson received non-life threatening injuries and Evenson was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not considered a factor in the crash. Nelson was taken to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Tri-County EMS and Verndale Fire Department assisted the state patrol on the scene.