A man drowned after falling off a pontoon on Lake Carlos north of Alexandria on Friday, July 3.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in at 11:08 p.m. Friday about a possible drowning near Lake Carlos State Park.

Authorities were told that a man, who was not wearing a life jacket, fell off a moving pontoon into the water. Witnesses stated they could see splashing briefly before losing sight of the man.

The Douglas County Dive Team found the man’s body in Lake Carlos about 10 a.m. Sunday morning, July 5.

As of midday Tuesday, the name of the victim had not officially been released.

The death was one of several accidents on the water leading up to and over the holiday weekend.

In Pope County, David Wedum, 75, of Glenwood, was found dead around 9:24 a.m. Thursday on the north side of Lake Minnewaska in Glenwood, according to a Pope County Sheriff's Office news release. Wedum's pontoon was discovered approximately 20 feet from his dock with the pontoon legs partially deployed and the side door open.

In Stearns County, a man from Chicago visiting Minnesota relatives drowned. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called to Middle Spunk Lake in Avon on Saturday, July 4. A diver found the man, Steven Arnaz Boose, 20, brought him to shore and life-saving efforts were initiated. He died early Sunday, July 5, in St. Cloud Hospital.

In Kandiyohi County, a man was found dead Sunday, July, 5, in Eagle Lake near Willmar. He has been identified as David Klucas, 58, of Willmar, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. At 1:51 p.m. Sunday, a person called 911 and told law enforcement he had found an unresponsive man in the water by the Eagle Lake boat access. Klucas was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Otter Tail County, three people in a fishing boat jumped into the water before it was hit by a wake-surfing boat.

No one was hurt in the collision on Jewett Lake near Fergus Falls on Saturday, July 4, at 9:15 p.m., according to a report from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

A boat operated by Taylor Lemke, 24, of Fargo, N.D., struck the side of a fishing boat operated by Andrew Berden, 33, of Arlington, S.D., according to the report.

Lemke's boat had three passengers on board and one person wake surfing behind the boat when it struck the side of Berden's fishing boat.