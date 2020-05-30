In a motorcycle accident on May 27, a Wadena resident was killed.

The driver, Kristina Marie Lindquist-Abell, 44, was travelling on Hwy 108 in Rush Lake Township and lost control on a curve. The 2006 Honda Motorcycle entered the eastbound ditch and hit a utility pole, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. She was not wearing a helmet. The report also states alcohol was involved.

Otter Tail County, Otter Tail Fire and Perham Ambulance assisted at the 10:46 p.m. accident, according to the report.