A Red Wing resident was injured in a deer accident on Monday, May 26, at approximately 5:30 a.m. in Rockwood Township.

While driving his motorcycle on S Hwy 71, Andrew John York, 28, struck a deer at S 260th St. in Sebeka. York was not wearing a helmet, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. He received non-life threatening injuries.

The report noted the road conditions as wet.