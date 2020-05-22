The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover on private property on Friday, May 22, at approximately 2:30 a.m. in section 17 of Blueberry Township. Out of the three occupants in the vehicle, two had minor injuries and one had severe injuries, according to a Wadena County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Officers arrived on scene and found a one vehicle rollover crash with three occupants, who were all outside the vehicle. The driver, Jeremy Walkama, 46, of Menahga, stated the three were in a vehicle driving around on the property. He indicated he lost control of the vehicle due to his speeds and that’s when the vehicle rolled. The passengers included Richard Prom, 49, of St. Cloud, and Aaron Specht, 25, of Minneapolis.

All three occupants received medical attention, two for minor injuries and one occupant was air lifted out with severe injuries. The names of who received what injuries were not provided.

The crash is pending investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was wearing their seatbelts. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, according to the release.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Menahga Police Department, Menahga First Responders, Menahga Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, North Memorial Ambulance and North Air Care.