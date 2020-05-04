The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was called to the 27000 block of County Highway 22 at about 9 p.m., May 3, for a report of an adult motorcyclist with serious injuries, unconscious and lying in the roadway, according to a news release.

The 911 call told the sheriff's office that another vehicle had collided with the 19-year-old victim in the roadway, according to the release. That driver, a 53-year-old woman from rural Erhard, was driving a small SUV.

It is believed the motorcycle driver collided with a deer prior to the 911 caller arriving on scene, according to the release.

Life-saving measures were conducted on the motorcycle driver at the scene; however, the driver was later declared deceased by EMS personnel on scene, according to the release. He was not wearing a helmet.

There were no indications of impairment for the SUV driver, according to the release.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the release. The sheriff's office was assisted by Underwood Rescue, Ringdahl Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol.