Editor's note: An earlier version of this story had the wrong age for the victim, as a result of information provided by authorities. It has been corrected below. We regret the error.

A rural Dent motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Sunday night.

The victim, Mark Clifford Hanson, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Tuesday morning news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officers was called to the 27000 block of County Highway 22 near Erhard at about 9 p.m., May 3, for a report of an adult motorcyclist with serious injuries, unconscious and lying in the roadway, according to the release.

The 911 call told the sheriff's office that another vehicle had collided with the motorcyclist in the roadway, according to the release. That driver, a 53-year-old woman from rural Erhard, was driving a small SUV.

It is believed that Hanson collided with a deer prior to the 911 caller arriving on scene, according to the release.

Life-saving measures were conducted, however, Hanson was declared deceased by EMS personnel on scene, according to the release. He was not wearing a helmet.

There were no indications of impairment for the SUV driver, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the release. The sheriff's office was assisted by Underwood Rescue, Ringdahl Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol.