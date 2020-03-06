The driver, Jessica Lyn Thrasher, 45, and a passenger, Honeyrose Hanes, 49, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash occurred when a 2006 Buick Terraza, traveling northbound on Highway 106 near milepost 7, blew a tire, causing the vehicle to go out of control and roll into the left ditch, ending up on its wheels, according to the state patrol report.

Both women were wearing seatbelts, and airbags did not deploy in the Buick. Alcohol was not involved in the accident, according to the report.

The crash was reported at 2:53 p.m. Friday on dry pavement in Newton Township. Police and firefighters from Otter Tail and New York Mills, as well as Tri-County medical workers, assisted at the scene, according to the report.