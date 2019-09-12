BEMIDJI, Minn. -- A 76-year-old Pennington, Minn., man died Wednesday morning as a result of a two-vehicle head-on collision in Bemidji, which also left two others injured.

Bemidji Police Officers and Beltrami County Deputies were dispatched at approximately 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday to the 5100 block of Bemidji Avenue, according to a release from the Bemidji Police Department. When they arrived, responders discovered two vehicles with significant damage and three people injured. The Bemidji Fire Department used the jaws-of-life to extricate individuals from both vehicles.

All three were treated for injuries on the scene by the Bemidji Fire Department and the Bemidji Ambulance Service before being transported to Sanford Hospital of Bemidji, the release said.

According to the release, the preliminary investigation suggests a 32-year-old man from St. Cloud was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Bemidji Avenue. This vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound 2004 Honda Odyssey driven by the 76-year-old man.

After being transported from the scene, the 76-year-old male was pronounced dead at Sanford Hospital. A passenger in the Chevrolet Impala was identified as a 23-year-old woman from Bemidji.

Names of those involved will be withheld pending notification of family members.