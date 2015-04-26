Two were involved in a rollover vehicle crash early Thursday, Feb. 27, near Wadena.

Marvin W. Greeno, 58, Sebeka, was driving a 2007 Chevy Aveo south on Hwy 71 north of Wadena near 210th Street when his passenger, Silver M. Dorr, 30, of Fridley, jerked the steering wheel, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Greeno lost control of the vehicle and it rolled in the right ditch. First responders arrived on scene just after midnight. Greeno was taken to Tri-County Hospital. Dorr was not injured in the crash.

The state patrol reports the road condition was dry. Alcohol was not involved concerning Greeno's driving, but the report said alcohol was a factor with Dorr. Both involved were wearing seat belts.

The Wadena Police Department assisted the state patrol at the scene.