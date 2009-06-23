Peterson was at the establishment with his family and they were leaving to continue riding the river. Peterson took off before the rest of the riders and was found crashed, by his father, less than a minute later, according to a news release from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office. Peterson was reportedly wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The sheriff's office received a call of the crash at 1:24 p.m. and learned that CPR was in progress. Lifesaving efforts were not successful and Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was riding a 2000 Polaris 600XSSP at the time of the crash and it was his first time riding a snowmobile, according to the news release.

It appeared that Peterson snagged a tree with the snowmobile ski and was ejected from the machine, the release stated. The tree was partially frozen in the river.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Staples Ambulance, Staples First Responders, North Air Care, Brenny Funeral Home, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and K&K Towing.