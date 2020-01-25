UNDERWOOD — A 30-year-old Parkers Prairie man died after a crash with a semi-truck in Otter Tail County Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 19, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Just before 5 p.m., Jacob Paul Gappa was headed east on Highway 210 in a Ford pickup truck when his vehicle entered the opposite lane and collided with a westbound semi, the patrol said.

Gappa, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the report. The semi driver, 45-year-old Michael John Mallak of Melrose, had injuries that were not life-threatening. Both were brought to Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls.

The State Patrol reported that Mallak did not have alcohol in his system at the time of the crash. It was unknown Wednesday night if Gappa had been drinking.