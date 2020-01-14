A vehicle with two passengers, including a male driver and a 3-year-old child, were injured after the vehicle rear-ended a county snowplow on Tuesday, Jan. 14, according to a Wadena County Sheriff report.

The 2017 Toyota Camry rear-ended the county snowplow on County Road 23, near the intersection of 380 St. Both vehicles were southbound on County Road 23 and the driver of the car stated they did not see the snow plow prior to the collision. Both drivers and the child were using their safety belts. The report was received at approximately 10:58 a.m. and the caller stated the vehicles’ airbags were deployed.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene to find the Camry unoccupied. Both the male driver and an unresponsive 3-year-old child were sitting in another vehicle awaiting medical personnel.

The driver of the car and the child were transported by ambulance to St. Joseph's in Park Rapids. The child was responsive by the time the ambulance left the crash scene. The snowplow driver was not injured.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Menahga Fire Department/First Responders, Tri-County Ambulance, Menahga Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and K&K Towing.

This case is pending investigation.