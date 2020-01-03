A snowmobile driver was injured just after noon Sunday, Jan. 12, south of Sebeka when he veered off a groomed trail and his snowmobile landed on top of him.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one person snowmobile crash with injuries at 12:11 p.m. on the snowmobile trail south of Wadena County Road 9 at 125th Avenue in Rockwood Township. Upon the deputy's arrival, he was met by a fellow snowmobiler of the victim along with members of the Sebeka Fire Department and Tri-County EMS. Sebeka Fire Department assisted Tri-County EMS with snowmobile transport back to the crash site to treat the victim.

The driver of the snowmobile was identified as, Curtis Heikkenen, 55, of Perham. Law enforcement learned that Heikkenen, along with fellow riders were traveling east on the groomed snowmobile trail when Heikkenen veered off course, losing control, which caused his machine to roll multiple times and land on him. Heikkenen suffered cuts to his facial area and complaints of pain throughout his body. He was transported by North Memorial Air-Care to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Sebeka Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, MN Department of Natural Resources and MN State Patrol.