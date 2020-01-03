A driver was cited for numerous violations after colliding with another vehicle on Hwy 10 Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to and investigated a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday, Jan. 11, at approximately 12:16 p.m.

A Mazda Tribute, driven by Dallas Schulke, 32, of Sebeka, attempted to cross Hwy 10 from 141st Ave. A Ford pickup was driving west when it was struck by the Mazda causing the pickup to roll.

The two occupants of the pickup were not believed to have sustained any injuries as none were transported, according to a preliminary report from Sgt. Jesse Grabow.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Schulke was cited for driving after revocation, no insurance, fail to yield to yield sign, and expired registration, according to a state patrol news release.