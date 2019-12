HENNING, Minn. — A person working on a roof fell through a skylight covered in snow died after falling Thursday, Dec. 19.

The victim was identified as David Brutlag, 63, of Henning.

Otter Tail County sheriff deputies said the Brutlag was working on a home 2 miles north of Henning in western Minnesota. The skylight was approximately 20 feet off the ground.

Brutlag died after being taken to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena.