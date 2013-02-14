ST. PAUL — The Minnesota National Guard has confirmed the identities of the three service members who died in a helicopter crash southwest of St. Cloud on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Chief Warrant officers James A. Rogers, Jr. and Charles P. Nord, ages 28 and 30, respectively, and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, age 28, died Thursday afternoon when their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went down shortly after takeoff. The three were assigned to the St. Cloud-based Company C, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion.

In a Saturday, Dec. 7 statement, the Guard said that the unit returned to the United States in May from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East, where it took part in medical evacuations in support of operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve. Rogers, Nord and Plantenberg were all deployed for the mission.

The Perham Focus reports that Nord was from Vergas, Minn. and graduated in 2007 from Perham High School. He held a degree in construction electricity from Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Moorhead, where he graduated from in 2011.

Additional information about the three has yet to be disclosed. More is expected to come from a Guard press conference that will be held in St. Cloud on Saturday afternoon.

Officials from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center in Fort Rucker, Ala., are investigating the cause of the crash with support from local law enforcement.

Contact with the helicopter was lost shortly after it took off from the Army Aviation Support Facility at the St. Cloud airport around 2 p.m. on Thursday for what the Guard has called a "maintenance test flight." The Minnesota State Patrol and a host of local public safety agencies quickly mobilized to search for the downed craft. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that it crashed southwest of the city near Marty, Minn. around 2:15 p.m.

The deaths of all three were announced later that evening by Gov. Tim Walz, a 24-year veteran of the Army National Guard. Their names were withheld until their next of kin had been notified.

Walz on Friday, Dec. 6 ordered government offices throughout the state to lower their U.S. and Minnesota flags to half-staff in mourning. On Saturday, he released a statement that reiterated his sympathy for the three and their families.

"They paid the ultimate price in their service to Minnesota and to the United States," Walz said.

Government office flags are to remain at half-staff until Monday, Dec. 9 at 2:05 p.m., the approximate time of the crash.