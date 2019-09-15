A Motley woman was injured Sunday when she rolled her vehicle near Motley.

Lana E. Hansen, 71, was traveling west in a Chevrolet Trailblazer on Highway 210 near 67th Ave. Her vehicle left the roadway and rolled when Hansen fell asleep at the wheel. The crash was reported at 4:53 p.m, according to a state patrol release.

Hansen, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Lakewood Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol reports Staples Ambulance, a Cass County Sheriff deputy, Motley Fire Department and Motley Police Department responded to the crash. Alcohol was not involved.



