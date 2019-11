A White Bear Lake resident was injured after striking a deer Sunday, Nov. 10, near Verndale.

While traveling east on Hwy 10 in a Toyota Highlander, David Spangler, 49, struck a deer that was crossing the road.

The Tri-County Ambulance transported Spangler to the Tri-County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The vehicle crash happened around 9:16 p.m., Sunday, in Aldrich Township.