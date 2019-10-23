A Menahga woman was injured when her car left a slippery roadway and flipped on its side Monday morning, Nov. 4, on Highway 87 east of Frazee.

Annette Lynn Aschnewitz, 45, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes, according to the State Patrol.

She was westbound on Highway 87 in a 2004 Honda CRV. There was snow and ice on the roadway, and she lost control on a curve by milepost 5, slid into a ditch and the Honda flipped on its side, landing on the driver’s side in a driveway entrance.

The airbag deployed and she was wearing a seatbelt. No alcohol was involved.

The accident was reported at 7:39 a.m. in Silver Leaf Township. St. Mary’s EMS assisted at the scene.