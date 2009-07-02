The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries at 8:28 p.m., Thursday. The crash was about 1 mile east of Sebeka on County Road 12. The driver of the Harley Davidson motorcycle was identified as Paul Gentz, 70, of Sebeka and his passenger was identified as Renae Rolfshus, 63, also of Sebeka.

Gentz stated they were driving from Nimrod to Sebeka on his motorcycle on County Road 12. That road is under road construction, and Gentz stated he was driving 40 mph in the westbound lane and noticed he was driving on dirt. Gentz attempted to cross over to the eastbound lane and did not notice an uneven layer of pavement and lost control of the motorcycle.

Gentz suffered some cuts and abrasions and Rolfshus suffered unknown head trauma. Rolfshus was transported to Tri-County Healthcare and was later air lifted to St. Cloud Hospital by North Memorial Aircare with serious injuries. Gentz was treated on scene and denied further medical attention. Helmets were in a compartment on the motorcycle but were not being worn at the time of the crash.